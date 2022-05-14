Gli Authors Of Pain fondano una loro federazione, primo show a giugno in UK (Di sabato 14 maggio 2022) Dopo una ottima run in quel di NXT, gli Authors Of Pain (Akam e Rezar) sono sbarcati nel main roster rimanendo subito orfani del loro storico manager Paul Ellering. Pur avendo conquistato i titoli di coppia Raw non sono mai riusciti a ripetersi sui livelli visti nel black & gold brand, complici anche guai fisici. Sul finire del 2019 è arrivata l’alleanza con Seth Rollins, ma un nuovo infortunio occorso a Rezar li ha poi portati off screen. Nel settembre 2020 il licenziamento.Ora sono pronti a tornare con un nuovo progetto. Wrestling Entertainment Service Gli ex WWE Akam e Rezar hanno avviato un nuovo progetto fondando una federazione tutta loro, la Wrestling Entertainment Service (WES). I due wrestler dopo molti mesi di inattività sono anche pronti a tornare sul ring. Il ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di sabato 14 maggio 2022) Dopo una ottima run in quel di NXT, gliOf(Akam e Rezar) sono sbarcati nel main roster rimanendo subito orfani delstorico manager Paul Ellering. Pur avendo conquistato i titoli di coppia Raw non sono mai riusciti a ripetersi sui livelli visti nel black & gold brand, complici anche guai fisici. Sul finire del 2019 è arrivata l’alleanza con Seth Rollins, ma un nuovo infortunio occorso a Rezar li ha poi portati off screen. Nel settembre 2020 il licenziamento.Ora sono pronti a tornare con un nuovo progetto. Wrestling Entertainment Service Gli ex WWE Akam e Rezar hanno avviato un nuovo progetto fondando unatutta, la Wrestling Entertainment Service (WES). I due wrestler dopo molti mesi di inattività sono anche pronti a tornare sul ring. Il ...

