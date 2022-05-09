CGTN: Mother's Day: Stories of Xi Jinping and his mother (Di lunedì 9 maggio 2022) - BEIJING, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On International mother's Day, which falls on the second Sunday of May every year, people across the world share Stories about their mothers and express their love and gratitude to the person who brought them to this world. Parents serve as role models for children, and it's no exception for Chinese President Xi Jinping. He recalled Stories about how his mother Qi Xin has influenced him through his life. Born in 1926, Qi joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1943 at the age of 17 and became a staunch supporter of the Party's values and beliefs. "Parents and seniors should pass on good morals to their children when they are young, helping them build moral integrity and a sense of goodwill, ...Leggi su iltempo
On International mother's Day, which falls on the second Sunday of May every year, people across the world share Stories about their mothers and express their love and gratitude to the person who brought them to this world. Parents serve as role models for children, and it's no exception for Chinese President Xi Jinping. He recalled Stories about how his mother Qi Xin has influenced him through his life. Born in 1926, Qi joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1943 at the age of 17 and became a staunch supporter of the Party's values and beliefs. "Parents and seniors should pass on good morals to their children when they are young, helping them build moral integrity and a sense of goodwill, ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
CGTN: Mother's Day: Stories of Xi Jinping and his mother"But my mother said that although it was painful, he remembered it by heart." Xi has since used those words as a goal to pursue in life. The greatest filial piety As a filial son, Xi chats with his ...
CGTN: Mother's Day: Stories of Xi Jinping and his mother"But my mother said that although it was painful, he remembered it by heart." Xi has since used those words as a goal to pursue in life. The greatest filial piety As a filial son, Xi chats with his ...
CGTN: Mother's Day: Stories of Xi Jinping and his motherOn International Mother's Day, which falls on the second Sunday of May every year, people across the world share stories about their mothers and express their love and gratitude to the person who ...
Many forms of motherhood in modern-day ChinaMotherhood is a thing most women can't or won't escape. The first day of becoming a mother involves changes in every way, at the heart of which is an identity shift. In modern Chinese society, where ...
CGTN MotherSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Mother