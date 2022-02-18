David Brenner, Editor on ‘Justice League,’ ‘Independence Day’ and More, Dies at 59 (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) David Brenner, an Oscar-winning film Editor who worked on dozens of films including “Justice League,” “Independence Day” and “Born on the Fourth of July,” died on Thursday, Variety has confirmed. He was 59. “He was an extraordinary Editor and a loving, compassionate family man,” the American Cinema Editors, of which Brenner was a member, said L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Mit nur 59 Jahren: Oscarpreisträger David Brenner ist totWas für eine traurige Nachricht! Filmeditor David Brenner war an großen Filmproduktionen wie "Independence Day" und "The Day After Tomorrow" beteiligt. Für seine Arbeit an "Born on the Fourth of July" ...
