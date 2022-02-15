Ariana Grande Looks Totally Different Without Full Glam (Di martedì 15 febbraio 2022) Au naturale! With Glam squads on speed dial and red carpet events galore, stars are mostly spotted with a Full face beat. But now and again they’ll make a point to snap a selfie Without a stitch of makeup. And whether they’re in the mood to show off their gorgeous glow or simply want to keep it real, there’s no denying that Hollywood celebs have some pretty flawless faces. While we’re confident that the makeup-free photos will continue to flow throughout the year, the stars certainly kicked off the new year on a high note. Bethenny Frankel, who’s made a point to show off her natural complexion, took to Instagram to share a mash-up of her best makeup-free and “anti-Glam” moments. “To Glam or not to Glam…that is the question,” she captioned the video, adding hashtags ...Leggi su cityroma
√ Mary J. Blige: quando una stella torna a brillareDa Beyoncé e Rihanna a Doja Cat e Saweetie , passando per Nicki Minaj , Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande : c'è un po' di Mary J. Blige in ognuna di loro . Back to the 2000s Su uno dei ...
Don't Look Up: la trama del film che ha diviso l'opinione pubblicaNel corso del film troviamo infatti attori del calibro di Cate Blanchett , Timothée Chalamet , Ron Perlman e tra le guest star anche Ariana Grande .
West Side Story: il film di Steven Spielberg da marzo su Disney+West Side Story, il film diretto dal premio Oscar Steven Spielberg e acclamato dalla critica, arriverà su Disney+ il 2 marzo negli Stati Uniti e nella maggior parte dei mercati ... Miglior attrice non ...
