Miley and Dolly! A ‘Scrubs’ Reunion! See All the Celebs In Super Bowl Ads (Di lunedì 14 febbraio 2022) Big Game-ready! While sports fans gear up for the anticipated Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 13, they will also be able to catch a glimpse at some of the biggest and brightest stars starring in various commercials throughout the night. Days before the game kicks off, several brands — including the likes of Uber, Doritos and Rakuten — have released teaser footage of their enticing advertisements. Stars including Mila Kunis and Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow and Charlie Puth all filmed new commercials that will surely have viewers in stitches during their Super Bowl festivities. The Bad Moms star, who has been married to Ashton Kutcher since July 2015, teamed up with her spouse’s ex-wife, Moore, for an AT&T commercial that dropped in January 2022. “It ...Leggi su cityroma
nuova_venezia : VIDEO / Stavolta solo come spettatori, i Maneskin sono volati negli States, a Los Angeles, dove hanno assistito al… - aderenzis1 : Los Angeles, Damiano & co scatenati sotto il palco: i Maneskin al concerto di Miley Cyrus -
√ I Maneskin scatenati allo show di Miley Cyrus al Super Bowl Music FestIl quartetto romano ha documentato la sua partecipazione tra il pubblico all'esibizione di Miley Cyrus per l'evento che precede il Super Bowl con una serie di video condivisi come storie su Instagram ...
Los Angeles, Damiano & co scatenati sotto il palco: i Maneskin al concerto di Miley CyrusStavolta solo come spettatori, i Maneskin sono volati negli States, a Los Angeles, dove hanno assistito al concerto di Miley Cyrus, in occasione del Music Fest che precede il Super Bowl. I quattro ragazzi hanno pubblicato su Instagram alcuni momenti della serata e la popstar ha condiviso a sua volta le loro storie. ...
Miley Cyrus ha rivelato che aveva paura di essere single e come l'ha superata - News Mtv Italia MTV.IT
Maneskin scatenati allo show pre-Super Bowl di Miley CyrusI Maneskin si scatenano allo show di Miley Cyrus che ha preceduto il Super Bowl 2022: il racconto di una serata epica. Non solo l’Halftime del Super Bowl. Nel weekend più emozionante per lo sport ...
Miley Cyrus, la foto hot in un mare di banane fa impazzire i fanGli articoli sono stati selezionati e posizionati in questa pagina in modo automatico. L'ora o la data visualizzate si riferiscono al momento in cui l'articolo è stato aggiunto o aggiornato in Libero ...
