Miley and Dolly! A ‘Scrubs’ Reunion! See All the Celebs In Super Bowl Ads

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 14 febbraio 2022) Big Game-ready! While sports fans gear up for the anticipatedLVI matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 13, they will also be able to catch a glimpse at some of the biggest and brightest stars starring in various commercials throughout the night. Days before the game kicks off, several brands — including the likes of Uber, Doritos and Rakuten — have released teaser footage of their enticing advertisements. Stars including Mila Kunis and Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow and Charlie Puth all filmed new commercials that will surely have viewers in stitches during theirfestivities. The Bad Moms star, who has been married to Ashton Kutcher since July 2015, teamed up with her spouse’s ex-wife, Moore, for an AT&T commercial that dropped in January 2022. “It ...