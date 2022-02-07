Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL raggiunge 10 milioni di downloadLEAP22 - 100.000 partecipanti tra i maggiori eventi tecnologici ...LEGO presenta LEGO DUPLO Ora del bagnettoASUS: nuove schede grafiche AMD RX 6500 XTIl piccolo Rayan : i funerali del bimbo morto nel pozzo in MaroccoEmma Marrone vince il Fantasanremo 2022 : la gioia su InstagramOver 50 senza vaccino Covid sono in pericoloGiochi Olimpici Pechino 2022 : Federica Brignone medaglia argentoGTA Online: i brani di The Contract di Dr. Dre disponibiliClassifica Sanremo 2022 : Vince Mahmood e Blanco - Elisa e Gianni ...Ultime Blog

Leeds | Phillips pone le condizioni per il futuro

Leeds Phillips
Secondo quanto riferisce The Sun, il centrocampista della nazionale inglese Kevin Phillips è in attesa ...

Leeds: Phillips pone le condizioni per il futuro (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) Secondo quanto riferisce The Sun, il centrocampista della nazionale inglese Kevin Phillips è in attesa che il Leeds gli proponga un rinnovo...
West Ham: pronti 150 milioni per il mercato, due giocatori nel mirino

Gran parte del budget sarà investito per provare a prendere Raphinha e Kalvin Phillips del Leeds .

Manchester United, tre obiettivi per rivoluzionare il centrocampo

Commenta per primo Il Manchester United vuole rivoluzionare il centrocampo nel corso dell'estate. Secondo ESPN piace Declan Rice del West Ham , Kalvin Phillips dei Leeds e Amadou Haidara del Lipsia .
West Ham, pronti 150 milioni: occhi in casa Leeds  Footballnews24.it

Raphinha, Bamford, Kalvin Phillips - Leeds United team news vs Aston Villa

Leeds United will be without star duo Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford for their visit to Aston Villa on Wednesday. The pair have been out with respective hamstring injuries and have both missed ...

Leeds United news: Phillips baffled by 'bizarre' transfer decision after journalist reveal

Kevin Phillips is baffled by Leeds United’s “bizarre” decision not to sign any senior players in the January transfer window. Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the 2000 European Golden Shoe ...
