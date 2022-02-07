Leeds: Phillips pone le condizioni per il futuro (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) Secondo quanto riferisce The Sun, il centrocampista della nazionale inglese Kevin Phillips è in attesa che il Leeds gli proponga un rinnovo...Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
sportli26181512 : Leeds: Phillips pone le condizioni per il futuro: Secondo quanto riferisce The Sun, il centrocampista della naziona… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Leeds Phillips
West Ham: pronti 150 milioni per il mercato, due giocatori nel mirinoGran parte del budget sarà investito per provare a prendere Raphinha e Kalvin Phillips del Leeds .
Manchester United, tre obiettivi per rivoluzionare il centrocampoCommenta per primo Il Manchester United vuole rivoluzionare il centrocampo nel corso dell'estate. Secondo ESPN piace Declan Rice del West Ham , Kalvin Phillips dei Leeds e Amadou Haidara del Lipsia .
West Ham, pronti 150 milioni: occhi in casa Leeds Footballnews24.it
Raphinha, Bamford, Kalvin Phillips - Leeds United team news vs Aston VillaLeeds United will be without star duo Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford for their visit to Aston Villa on Wednesday. The pair have been out with respective hamstring injuries and have both missed ...
Leeds United news: Phillips baffled by 'bizarre' transfer decision after journalist revealKevin Phillips is baffled by Leeds United’s “bizarre” decision not to sign any senior players in the January transfer window. Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the 2000 European Golden Shoe ...
Leeds PhillipsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leeds Phillips