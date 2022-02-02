Saudi Arabia unveils more than US$6.4 billion in technology and startup investment at LEAP22 (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Saudi Arabia announced today more than US$6.4 billion in investments in future technologies and entrepreneurship that will further secure the Kingdom's position as the MENA region's largest digital economy. The announcements were made at LEAP22, the new international technology platform taking place in Riyadh. The investments and initiatives include the launch of Aramco Venture's Prosperity7 fund with US$1 billion, and a billion dollar investment from NEOM Tech & Digital Company with a focus on future technologies. As part of its investment, NEOM announced the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
