Saudi Arabia unveils more than US$6 4 billion in technology and startup investment at LEAP22

Saudi Arabia
- RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia announced today more than US$6.4 ...

Saudi Arabia unveils more than US$6.4 billion in technology and startup investment at LEAP22 (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Saudi Arabia announced today more than US$6.4 billion in investments in future technologies and entrepreneurship that will further secure the Kingdom's position as the MENA region's largest digital economy. The announcements were made at LEAP22, the new international technology platform taking place in Riyadh. The investments and initiatives include the launch of Aramco Venture's Prosperity7 fund with US$1 billion, and a billion dollar investment from NEOM Tech & Digital Company with a focus on future technologies. As part of its investment, NEOM announced the ...
Via alla stagione di Ballerini Pensando già alla Roubaix - Sport, Cantù

... racconta il corridore lariano, che certo non va comunque in Arabia Saudita con l'idea di fare ... Il primo, come detto, è il Saudi partito ieri, una manifestazione "con temperature un po' eccessive, ...

J&T Express Sets up Its MENA Regional Headquarters in Saudi Arabia and Signs a MoU on the Largest Smart Logistics Park in the Region

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - J&T Express, an international express logistics company, today announced at LEAP that it will set up its MENA regional headquarters in Riyadh, the capital ...
In viaggio in Arabia Saudita, perché essere i primi turisti ad andarci  Traveller Italia

Cimolai, Milan e Fabbro più i ds Gaspa e Pelli ecco il “Friuli Saudi Tour”

Inizia dal deserto la stagione 2022 di tre dei quattro pro friulani quest’anno in gruppo: Davide Cimolai, al debutto con la Cofidis, Matteo Fabbro, capitano della Bora Hansgrohe e l’olimpionico Jonath ...

Mondiali 2022, il Giappone batte l'Arabia Saudita 2-0: in gol Minamino

ROMA - Vittoria importante per il Giappone nel girone B della terza fase delle qualificazioni asiatiche ai Mondiali 2022. La nazionale guidata da Hajime Moriyasu ha vinto 2-0 lo scontro al vertice ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
