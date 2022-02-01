Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri - Trailer delle armiLG ULTRAGEAR 27GP950: PER UN’ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO IMMERSIVATrust: Game-Lovers: quando il divertimento è unisexGeForce rilasciati i driver laptop per Dying Light 2 Stay HumanDanny Trejo sarà un personaggio di OlliOlli World!Surface Laptop Studio - da oggi disponibile il pre-orderLeague of Legends - in arrivo Renata GlascTFT: Aggeggi e marchingegni Notti al NeonSony compra BungieAbbiamo visto quel Suv travolgerle! Jessica Fragasso e Sara Rizzotto ...Ultime Blog

Kalera and Agrico to Host Investor Call Wednesday | February 2 | 2022

Kalera and
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalera AS (Euronext Growth Oslo: KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF) ...

Kalera and Agrico to Host Investor Call Wednesday, February 2, 2022 (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Kalera AS (Euronext Growth Oslo: KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF) will Host an Investor Call with Agrico on Wednesday, February 02 from 8:00 am to 9:00 am Eastern Standard Time. The leadership team will provide a deeper understanding of the merger that was announced Monday, January 31, 2022. The key member's from Kalera's leadership team to present consist of: About Kalera: Kalera is a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company produces fresh, nutritious, and excellent tasting leafy greens with minimal environmental impact. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation ...
Kalera and Agrico to Host Investor Call Wednesday, February 2, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalera AS (Euronext Growth Oslo: KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF) will host an Investor call with Agrico on Wednesday, February 02 from 8:00 am to 9:00 am Eastern ...

Kalera to debut on Nasdaq with SPAC deal valuing the vertical farming company at $375M

Can a company that embraces the sustainability of local food still stake a national or even global claim on an industry? Kalera is about to test the proposition. "The proposed merger with Agrico ...
