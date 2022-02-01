Kalera and Agrico to Host Investor Call Wednesday, February 2, 2022 (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Kalera AS (Euronext Growth Oslo: KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF) will Host an Investor Call with Agrico on Wednesday, February 02 from 8:00 am to 9:00 am Eastern Standard Time. The leadership team will provide a deeper understanding of the merger that was announced Monday, January 31, 2022. The key member's from Kalera's leadership team to present consist of: About Kalera: Kalera is a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company produces fresh, nutritious, and excellent tasting leafy greens with minimal environmental impact. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Kalera to Go Public on NASDAQ through Merger with Agrico Acquisition Corp.Important Information and Where to Find It This press release is being made in respect of the proposed business combination transaction involving Agrico and Kalera. The parties intend to file a ...
Kalera to debut on Nasdaq with SPAC deal valuing the vertical farming company at $375MCan a company that embraces the sustainability of local food still stake a national or even global claim on an industry? Kalera is about to test the proposition. "The proposed merger with Agrico ...
