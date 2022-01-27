CCTV+ | Xi visits north China' s Shanxi ahead of Chinese New Year

(Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/President Xi Jinping on Wednesday began his visit to'sProvince to learn about people's livelihoodof the Spring Festival, or theNew. In two villages in Linfen City, Xi, also the general secretary of the Communist Party ofCentral Committee, visited villagers' homes and inspected the post-disaster reconstruction in areas affected by last's floods as well as local work in restoring farming, ensuring the public's access to heating in winter, consolidating and expanding anti-poverty achievements and advancing rural vitalization. For 10s in a row, Xi has made it a tradition to visit people at the grass-roots level, ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CCTV+ visits

In 2021, Xi evaluated the country's energy industry and came up with his prescriptions during histo a chemical company in Yulin City of northwestern Shaanxi Province and a drilling platform ...... and a dozen of them even passed the national entrance examinations to go on to pursue further education at universities, Peng said as she recalled herto the students and the joyful moments ...Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday began his visit to north China's Shanxi Province to learn about people's livelihood ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year.The Business Crime Reduction Partnership for Plymouth oversees a team of PARC Rangers who patrol the city centre ...