Hugh Hefner’s Ex Compares Playboy Life to Manson Family | ‘Many Similarities’

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) The dark side of. Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt and more ofHefner‘s ex-girlfriends opened up about their time with the media mogul in the new A&E docuseries Secrets of. “At the mansion, the indoctrination, I feel, starts almost immediately when you’re there, and you start hearing about how wonderful Hef is from his circle of his friends,” the Vegas Diaries author, 42, said during the series premiere on Monday, January 24. “So, in the beginning, Hef is what you would now call a love bomber. He’s somebody who tells you ‘I love you’ almost immediately.” The Holly’s World alum dated the latefounder from 2001 to 2008, during which time she lived in the famousMansion in Los Angeles. Since writing her 2015 tell-all memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious ...