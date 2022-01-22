IMPACT: Tapings del 21 gennaio 2022 (col debutto di ex WWE) (Di sabato 22 gennaio 2022) Nella serata di ieri in quel di Lauderdale si è twnuta una sessione ampia di Tapings delle prossime puntate televisive di IMPACT Wrestling. La compagnia canadese ha portato avanti le storyline imbastite con la Ring Of Honor e aperto la strada agli scontri del prossimo ppv. È stato deciso che se gli atleti ROH vinceranno i loro match, verranno integrati ufficialmente nel roster di IMPACT. Tapings di IMPACT Wrestling IMPACT Before The Bell – Eddie Edwards batte Big Kon (ex Konnor in WWE) – Laredo Kid batte Blake Christian IMPACT (1/27) – Jake Something batte Chris Bey – Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) attaccano Jake Something e Mike Bailey comandati dal leader Jay White – Scott D’Amore un ROH vs. IMPACT ...Leggi su zonawrestling
