(Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) Negli ultimi giorni è saltata fuori una notizia che ha sconvolto il mondo dei fan del pro wrestling.sta attualmente combattendo alla corte di Tony Khan da free agent. La faccenda ha fatto circolare numerosi rumors su di una probabile partecipazione alla Royal Rumble che è prevista per la fine del mese di gennaio.T, ex stella del wrestling e oggi valido opinionista ha voluto dire la sua in merito alla questione che riguarda il figlio d’arte. Il suo pensiero “Quando ho visto la notizia ho subito pensato che fosse una bufala ma mi sono accorto che non lo era. Io credo che i tanti infortuni subiti in carriera abbiamo influito sue quindi non gli converrebbe lasciare la AEW in questo momento storico. Per quanto riguarda una sua probabile apparizione alla Rumble… lasciatevelo dire. E’ ...

Booker T: 'Cody Rhodes non lascerà la AEW, per ora'

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T has discussed Cody Rhodes being a free agent, as well as rumors of him appearing in the Royal Rumble.