Ray Donovan si chiude con una morte annunciata e una porta ancora aperta, ci sarà un seguito? (Di sabato 15 gennaio 2022) Ray Donovan ha chiuso i battenti? Il momento di chiederselo è arrivato visto che il film è andato in scena e che non tutto sembra essersi concluso. ancora una volta i fan della serie cult sperano e tutto perché nessuno vieta di pensare alla possibilità che un giorno Ray Donovan possa tornare ancora sui nostri schermi. Il film ha chiuso con un botto finale, uno show di due ore che è tornato dove era rimasto l’ultimo episodio della settima stagione ormai due anni fa con Mickey Donovan in fuga e suo figlio al suo posto. ATTENZIONE SPOILER! Questa volta però le cose hanno preso una piega inaspettata perché a concludere la ‘fuga’ è arrivata la morte, quella di Mickey per l’esattezza. A premere il grilletto mettendo fuori fioco il patriarca caduto in disgrazia ci ha pensato la figlia ...Leggi su optimagazine
