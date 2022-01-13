CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ CELEBRATES 40 YEARS BY UNVEILING THE NEXT CHAPTER (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) Beginning in 2022 Dakota Fanning, Diana Silvers, and Ella Balinska will join Clé de PEAU BEAUTÉ as Global Brand Ambassadors. TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Clé de PEAU BEAUTÉ, Global luxury skincare and makeup brand, turns forty this year – marking four decades in pursuit of Radiance and masterful craftsmanship through science and innovation. This anniversary marks the ideal occasion to commemorate achievements while presenting the brand's bold aspirations for the future. To herald the NEXT CHAPTER, Clé de PEAU BEAUTÉ is honored to introduce Dakota Fanning, Diana Silvers, and Ella Balinska as the new faces of the brand. Each one of these incredible women embody characteristics of the brand's DNA; intelligent and uncompromising, while representing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
