Beats annuncia i Beats Fit Pro - auricolari più innovativi di sempreSURFACE PRO 8, GO 3 E PRO X DISPONIBILI DA OGGIPlustek presenta SecureScan X200LG ULTRAGEAR E' PARTNER DI LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PER I MONITOR GAMINGFIFA 22 Team Of The Year - Al via le votazioniRainbow Six Extraction - nuovo Trailer League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoUltime Blog

TUMI INTRODUCES THE NEXT GENERATION OF ALPHA BRAVO & THE TUMI CREW

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating over a decade of innovation and utilitarian design, ...

zazoom
Commenta
TUMI INTRODUCES THE NEXT GENERATION OF ALPHA BRAVO & THE TUMI CREW (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Celebrating over a decade of innovation and utilitarian design, TUMI's latest evolution of ALPHA BRAVO continues its legacy with the stellar Life in Forward Motion campaign. The collection is comprised of entirely new styles focused on modularity, sustainability, and durability. It features over two dozen new silhouettes including backpacks, slings, chest packs, briefs, duffels and crossbodies. Select bags will be available in a seasonal colorway that takes the military inspiration to the NEXT level, made in a durable ripstop that takes its cues from rugged parachute fabric. Many styles feature a main body fabric made from recycled materials, an even more sustainable take on their signature ballistic nylon. The lining of almost all styles is also made with ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : TUMI INTRODUCES

TUMI INTRODUCES THE NEXT GENERATION OF ALPHA BRAVO & THE TUMI CREW

Celebrating over a decade of innovation and utilitarian design, TUMI's latest evolution of Alpha Bravo continues its legacy with the stellar Life in Forward Motion campaign. The collection is ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TUMI INTRODUCES
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : TUMI INTRODUCES TUMI INTRODUCES NEXT GENERATION ALPHA