Sister Wives’ Kody Brown | ‘I Never Want to See My Wives Sharing a Kitchen’

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) An awkward Thanksgiving. After Janelleand Christineboth chose to go to Utah and spend the holiday with their kids,spent the day with Meri, Robynand Robyn’s kids. While there was much debate leading up to who would be where for Thanksgiving,, 52, seemed happy to have Meri, 50, and Robyn, 43, with him. However, he wasn’t thrilled with what he saw at Robyn’s house.and Meri’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Read article While Meri usually cooks the turkey, Robyn called her ahead of time to ask if she could do it this time. So, Meri came over and they prepared everything together. Courtesy of TLC“It’s quiet ...