Popovich, 2.000 gare alla guida degli Spurs con vittoria a Boston (Di giovedì 6 gennaio 2022) Irving torna , brilla e vince con Brooklyn. Coach Popovich abbina alla partita numero 2.000 alla guida degli Spurs un successo prestigioso a Boston, Milwaukee va a picco senza Antetokounmpo e con di ...Leggi su gazzetta
Pokerissimo di Brooklyn a Toronto. Golden State in testa a Ovest... gremita di quasi 20.000 spettatori. I Raptors si arrendono per 116 - 103, colpiti e affondati ... tra gli uomini di Popovich, realizzi 22 punti.
Eterno LeBron James: raggiunta quota 36.000 punti, a 37 anni è ancora al top Sport Fanpage
Spurs squeak past Celtics in Gregg Popovich's 2,000th gameGregg Popovich became the first to coach 2,000 NBA games with the same team, and Dejounte Murray scored 22 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the Boston Celtics, 99-97, on Wednesday night ...
