VIDEO | Malakai Black si prende gioco di Brian Pillman

VIDEO Malakai
Malakai Black nella prossima puntata di Dynamite affronterà Brian Pillman Jr.

VIDEO: Malakai Black si prende gioco di Brian Pillman (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) Malakai Black nella prossima puntata di Dynamite affronterà Brian Pillman Jr. Il figlio di Flyin Brian ha ben pensato di mostrare ai suoi fan sui social i suoi miglioramenti in palestra ma il suo avversario aveva altre idee in mente. La prossima edizione sarà molto importante in quanto sarà la prima su TBS ed entrambi vogliono fare la loro figura. Ecco il VIDEO dell’allenamento di Brian e il tweet ironico di Black. Il tweet Yeah always good to show me what you’re working on, definitely not a dumb idea. Also, ducking the heel kick? Genius. Malakai Black (@Malakaiblxck) January 4, 2022
