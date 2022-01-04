VIDEO: Malakai Black si prende gioco di Brian Pillman (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) Malakai Black nella prossima puntata di Dynamite affronterà Brian Pillman Jr. Il figlio di Flyin Brian ha ben pensato di mostrare ai suoi fan sui social i suoi miglioramenti in palestra ma il suo avversario aveva altre idee in mente. La prossima edizione sarà molto importante in quanto sarà la prima su TBS ed entrambi vogliono fare la loro figura. Ecco il VIDEO dell’allenamento di Brian e il tweet ironico di Black. Il tweet Yeah always good to show me what you’re working on, definitely not a dumb idea. Also, ducking the heel kick? Genius. Malakai Black (@Malakaiblxck) January 4, 2022 Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Malakai_24_ : @ChampionsLeague @masolinismo si scherza amici -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VIDEO Malakai
FULL GEAR 2021/ Wrestling AEW, info streaming video tv: Kenny Omega contro Adam Page!... Pac & Cody Rhodes vs Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo, Darby Allin vs MJF e CM Punk vs Eddie ... Reigns e Becky Lynch campioni: tutti i risultati AEW FULL GEAR 2021: INFO STREAMING VIDEO E TV L'evento ...
FULL GEAR 2021/ Wrestling AEW, info streaming video tv: Kenny Omega contro Adam Page!... Pac & Cody Rhodes vs Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo, Darby Allin vs MJF e CM Punk vs Eddie ... Reigns e Becky Lynch campioni: tutti i risultati AEW FULL GEAR 2021: INFO STREAMING VIDEO E TV L'evento ...
VIDEO | AEW Dark | Elevation del 03 01 2022 Zazoom Blog
Malakai Black Trolls Brian Pillman Jr.’s Sparring VideoMalakai Black is set to face off against Brian Pillman Jr on Dynamite this week. Flyin' Brian's son thought it would be a good idea to let fans see his ...
Malakai Black sarcastically calls WWE legend's son "genius" ahead of AEW DynamiteAt this week's episode AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black will lock horns with Varsity Blondes' Brian Pillman Jr. Ahead of the Wednesday night show, the latter shared a video of himself training for the ...
VIDEO MalakaiSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIDEO Malakai