Harry Colomby, Manager, Writer and Producer Who Worked With Michael Keaton, Dies at 92 (Di mercoledì 29 dicembre 2021) Harry Colomby, who made the unusual career transition from high school teacher to talent Manager at the invitation of jazz great Thelonious Monk, died Dec. 25 from multiple causes at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He was 92. Although Monk was his first client, Colomby’s career expanded to film and television, managing both comedian John L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Harry Colomby Dies: Former Manager And Business Partner To Michael Keaton Was 92Former manager and business partner of actor Michael Keaton, Harry Colomby has died at the age of 92. Colomby died on December 25, 2021. Bobby Colomby, Drummer for Blood Sweat and Tears, and ...
Harry Colomby, Manager, Writer and Producer Who Worked With Michael Keaton, Dies at 92Harry Colomby, who made the unusual career transition from high school teacher to talent manager at the invitation of jazz great Thelonious Monk, died Dec. 25 from multiple causes at Cedars-Sinai ...
