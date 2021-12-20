European Commission Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation Vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted Novavax Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) for Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Authorization follows the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommendation today to authorize the Vaccine (also known as ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
UE_ED_Caserta : “Voglio un’Europa al servizio dei giovani” La Presidente della European Commission Ursula von der Leyen all’inaugu… - albim1971 : RT @AICCONnonprofit: ???? Ieri la Commissione Europea ha presentato il Social Economy Action Plan, ne avevamo parlato con @giuliopasi (JRC E… - fawcor : RT @AndreaOrlandosp: Insieme ai Ministri di Belgio, Germania, Portogallo e Spagna ho firmato la lettera scritta dalla @etuc_ces indirizzata… - erasmo_europe : ???? L' European Commission ha lanciato Recovery and Resilience Facility scoreboard ?? La piattaforma online permetter… - RobiGippox : @borghi_claudio A proposito di idee sul controllo dei risparmi.. -
Novavax Receives Positive European Medicines Agency Recommendation for Conditional Marketing Authorization of its COVID - 19 Vaccine"Novavax appreciates the CHMP's positive opinion concerning our vaccine, and we look forward to a decision from the European Commission," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, ...
European Green Deal: Commission proposes to strengthen the protection of the environment through criminal lawThe Commission has adopted a proposal for a new EU Directive to crack down on environmental crime, fulfilling a key commitment of the European Green Deal . The proposal intends to make protection of the ...
Digital Finance: new Commission strategy paves the way for modern and streamlined supervisory data reportingDettagli Pubblicato: 20 Dicembre 2021 . The European Commission has presented a new strategy to improve and modernise financial supervisory reporting in the EU. The strategy's mai ...
Von der Leyen, ‘L’Italia cresce come non mai’European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends the inauguration of the Academic Year of the Catholic University (Universita' Cattolica) in Milan, Italy, 19 December 2021. ANSA/MOURAD BALTI ...
