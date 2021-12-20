European Commission Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

(Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generations for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the(EC) has granted(CMA) for Nuvaxovid™-19(recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older. Thefollows theMedicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommendation today to authorize the(also known as ...

"Novavax appreciates the CHMP's positive opinion concerning our vaccine, and we look forward to a decision from the," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, ...