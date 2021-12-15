Remnant From the Ashes: il gioco è in arrivo su Switch? (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) Remnant From the Ashes potrebbe essere destinato a un approdo su Nintendo Switch, un dettaglio trapelato in rete sembrerebbe confermarlo Remnant: From the Ashes, il gioco di ruolo d’azione 2019 di Gunfire Games ha accumulato un seguito piuttosto consistente dal suo lancio e francamente non è difficile capire il perché. Con l’estrema fluidità dello shooting, la progressione avvincente, la sfida ai limiti del brutale e le meccaniche Soulslike, il titolo in questione aveva fin dall’inizio tutti i presupposti per fare breccia nel cuore della community videoludica. Inoltre, lo sviluppatore ha precedentemente annunciato anche l’intenzione di voler continuare ad espandere il gioco con successivi aggiornamenti dei contenuti. Ad ogni modo, ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021)thepotrebbe essere destinato a un approdo su Nintendo, un dettaglio trapelato in rete sembrerebbe confermarlothe, ildi ruolo d’azione 2019 di Gunfire Games ha accumulato un seguito piuttosto consistente dal suo lancio e francamente non è difficile capire il perché. Con l’estrema fluidità dello shooting, la progressione avvincente, la sfida ai limiti del brutale e le meccaniche Soulslike, il titolo in questione aveva fin dall’inizio tutti i presupposti per fare breccia nel cuore della community videoludica. Inoltre, lo sviluppatore ha precedentemente annunciato anche l’intenzione di voler continuare ad espandere ilcon successivi aggiornamenti dei contenuti. Ad ogni modo, ...

