DMX | Miles Davis NFTs Among Inaugural Collection From Black | Female-Owned Blockchain Startup

DMX Miles
DMX, Miles Davis NFTs Among Inaugural Collection From Black, Female-Owned Blockchain Startup (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) A new Blockchain technology company spotlighting creator equity is rolling out its first series of non-fungible tokens — a Collection that includes five unreleased tracks From DMX and a photograph of jazz legend Miles Davis. Melanated NFT Gallery, a Black- and Female-Owned Startup in the NFT and metaverse space, is backed by marketing executive and L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
DMX, Miles Davis NFTs Among First Collection From Melanated Gallery

DMX, Miles Davis NFTs Among Inaugural Collection From Black, Female-Owned Blockchain Startup

