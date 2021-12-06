‘Hell of a Ride!’ Everything to Know About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 Reunion (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) Ready to hash it out. After the dramatic ninth Season of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, the cast sat down with executive producer Andy Cohen to spill the tea on Everything that went down. “We’re shooting the Vanderpump Rules Reunion today and look who’s here,” the Glitter Every Day author, 53, captioned a Friday, December 3, Instagram Story video with show star Lisa Vanderpump. “It’s all happening, isn’t it, to quote Scheana Shay.” The SUR owner, 61, for her part, chimed in, “I Know, and I haven’t been on Watch What Happens Live for a while, have I?” The Missouri native jokingly quipped: “I Know, you’re blowing me off. What’s happening there?” After the Bravo star quipped, “Don’t you wish?” Cohen added, “Oh, the night is young.” Several of the entrepreneur’s VPR costars also joined her on the set for the ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Francesc_hell : aprite questa tendenza (#Djokovic), si ride fortissimo - jeonmadein1997 : AKFJKAKCJKAKFJA THAT WAS ONE HELL OF A RIDE BRO ?????? - mybibiIhiIIs : @FL0WERB0YNAMU it's going to be a hell of a ride. la mia compagna di stanza sicuro mi amerà per la sveglia alle 4:30 di notte ???? -
‘Hell Ride’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Hell Ride’