Heidrick & Struggles Adds a New Consultant in Europe

- LONDON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of ...

Heidrick & Struggles Adds a New Consultant in Europe (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021)

 Heidrick &; Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a new Consultant to its Heidrick Consulting business in Europe in October 2021. "Companies are seeking to enhance leadership skills and cultivate cultures as they navigate complex global challenges," said Dustin Seale, managing partner of Heidrick Consulting in Europe. "Annette's expertise in developing leaders and her strong skills in designing and facilitating global leadership programs will help clients strengthen their leadership and cultures to meet the future." Annette Liebau joined Heidrick &; Struggles as a principal in the ...
Heidrick & Struggles Welcomes an Executive Search Partner in Europe

Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, ...

Two Consultants Join Heidrick & Struggles in Europe

About Heidrick & Struggles Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on - demand talent solutions, serving the senior - level talent and consulting ...
Heidrick & Struggles Adds a New Consultant in Europe

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a new consultant ...

Heidrick & Struggles Welcomes an Executive Search Consultant in the Americas

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a new consultant to its search business in the Americas in October 2021.
