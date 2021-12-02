Crocs Classic Clog K Unisex Zoccoli Bambini -50% Sconti e OfferteDLink4Me: nuova promozione smart regala Amazon Fire TV StickAssetto Corsa Competizione - Nuovo trailer Gen9 Spinning in the RainIl Farming Simulator League si disputerà questo weekendGeForce NOW abbonamenti RTX 3080 in Europa e 20 nuovi giochiSuper green pass : ecco le regole in zona bianca gialla arancione e ...Aggiornata la blacklist ADM: i siti oscurati salgono rispetto al 2020 vivo distribuisce Android 12 in EuropaGhostrunner - il DLC premium Project_Hel sarà disponibile a gennaioNACON: PROGRAMMA DI RILASCIO PER IL 2022Ultime Blog

Decode Genetics Publishes the Largest Ever Study of the Plasma Proteome

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a Study published today in Nature Genetics, ...

In a Study published today in Nature Genetics, scientists at Decode Genetics , a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company Amgen, demonstrate how measuring the levels of a large number of proteins in Plasma at population scale when combined with data on sequence diversity and RNA expression dramatically increases insights into human diseases and other phenotypes. Scientists at Decode Genetics have used levels of five thousand proteins in Plasma targeted on a multiplex platform at population scale to unravel their genetic determinants and their relationship with human disease and other traits. Previous studies of the Genetics of protein levels either consisted of much fewer individuals or ...
