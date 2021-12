WWE | Mei Ying torna ad NXT con un cambio di gimmick in sordina

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WWE Mei

Zazoom Blog

Mei Ying, the former leader of Tian Sha, made her return with a repackaged character on NXT. Ying is now going by the name Wendy Choo.Mei Ying has been spotted as a different personage. She appeared in the background during a segment on NXT 2.0, but her 1,000 year old woman character is ...