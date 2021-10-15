CGTN: China vows to enhance whole-process people's democracy (Di venerdì 15 ottobre 2021) BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Chinese authorities on Thursday vowed to uphold and improve the people's congress system and continuously enhance whole-process people's democracy. "The whole-process people's democracy in China not only has a complete set of institutions and procedures, but also full participation and practices. It is the broadest, most genuine, and most effective socialist democracy," Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said while addressing a central conference on work related to the people's congresses, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN: Xi Jinping unveils new measures at COP15 to strive for a beautiful ChinaChina will continue to readjust its industrial structure and energy mix, vigorously develop ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021 - 10 - 12/Xi - addresses - COP15 - leaders - summit - via - video - link - ...
CGTN: Chongyang Festival: The Chinese legacy of filial pietyAccording to the newly released China's seventh population census, the country has 264 million ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021 - 10 - 13/ - Chongyang - Festival - The - Chinese - legacy - of - ...
CGTN Xi Jinping unveils new measures at COP15 to strive for a beautiful China(Immediapress - Adnkronos Immediapress e' un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall'ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e' responsabile per i contenuti ...
CGTN: Chongyang Festival: The Chinese legacy of filial pietyBEIJING, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Respecting and taking care of the elders, specifically one's parents, is regarded as a legacy through China's ...
