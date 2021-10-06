FdI MEP and 'black baron' probed for illegal funding (Di mercoledì 6 ottobre 2021) "I consider it appropriate to suspend myself from all party roles and activities in order to protect Brothers of Italy from attacks that seek to take advantage of the situation". .Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
FdI MEP and 'black baron' probed for illegal fundingROME, OCT 6 - Carlo Fidanza, an MEP for the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, has been put under investigation following an investigative report by the Fanpage online newspaper into alleged attempts to gain off - the - books funding ...
