FdI MEP and ' black baron' probed for illegal funding

I consider it appropriate to suspend myself from all party roles and activities in order to protect ...

FdI MEP and 'black baron' probed for illegal funding "I consider it appropriate to suspend myself from all party roles and activities in order to protect Brothers of Italy from attacks that seek to take advantage of the situation".
FdI MEP and 'black baron' probed for illegal funding

ROME, OCT 6 - Carlo Fidanza, an MEP for the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, has been put under investigation following an investigative report by the Fanpage online newspaper into alleged attempts to gain off - the - books funding ...

FdI MEP suspends self after Fanpage funding report

ROME, OCT 1 - Carlo Fidanza, an MEP for the right - wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, said Friday that he was suspending himself after an investigative report by the Fanpage online newspaper into alleged attempts to gain off - the ...
