FdI MEP and ' black baron' probed for illegal funding

(Di mercoledì 6 ottobre 2021) "I consider it appropriate to suspend myself from all party roles and activities in order to protect Brothers of Italy from attacks that seek to take advantage of the situation". .

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : FdI MEP

Zazoom Blog

ROME, OCT 6 - Carlo Fidanza, anfor the Brothers of Italy () party, has been put under investigation following an investigative report by the Fanpage online newspaper into alleged attempts to gain off - the - books funding ...ROME, OCT 1 - Carlo Fidanza, anfor the right - wing Brothers of Italy () party, said Friday that he was suspending himself after an investigative report by the Fanpage online newspaper into alleged attempts to gain off - the ...