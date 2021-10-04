Volvo XC40 Recharge, 100% elettrica. Come averla con formula Noleggio ...Logitech G McLaren G Challenge - Al via le qualifiche per la Wild ...Sony presenta SRS-NS7 - nuovo cinema da indossareFAR CRY 6: GRANDI ATTORI PER GRANDI GIOCHIThe Elder Scrolls Online - Deadlands in uscita a novembreUno sguardo alla Stagione 6 di Call of Duty: Black Ops, Cold War e ...Qual è il livello di conoscenza delle lingue straniere in ItaliaPrevisioni Meteo week end : Maltempo e tempo instabile su gran parte ...FIFA 22 DISPONIBILE OGGI IN TUTTO IL MONDOBlaze e le mega macchine: Piloti di Axle City disponibile su Console, ...Ultime Blog

I “Memories Of My Father” la Colombia domina i Platino Awards 2021

Memories Of My Father ha vinto come miglior film e direzione artistica e ha vinto tre premi per gli ...

I “Memories Of My Father” la Colombia domina i Platino Awards 2021 (Di lunedì 4 ottobre 2021) Memories Of My Father ha vinto come miglior film e direzione artistica e ha vinto tre premi per gli spagnoli. Quali premi ha vinto “Memories Of My Father”? Oltre al miglior film, Fernando Trueba ha trionfato nella categoria regia, suo fratello David Trueba ha vinto per la migliore sceneggiatura e Javier Camara ha vinto il premio come miglior attore per la sua interpretazione di Héctor Abad Gómez, il medico ucciso a Medellín da paramilitari di estrema destra. Memories Of My Father: Trama La storia del padre di uno scrittore Colombiano. Suo padre era un professore universitario che promuoveva la tolleranza e i diritti umani nel suo paese. Lo scrittore espone infatti, i suoi sentimenti riguardo al suo adorabile padre. Candela Penã In una notte intensa ...
