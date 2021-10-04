I “Memories Of My Father” la Colombia domina i Platino Awards 2021 (Di lunedì 4 ottobre 2021) Memories Of My Father ha vinto come miglior film e direzione artistica e ha vinto tre premi per gli spagnoli. Quali premi ha vinto “Memories Of My Father”? Oltre al miglior film, Fernando Trueba ha trionfato nella categoria regia, suo fratello David Trueba ha vinto per la migliore sceneggiatura e Javier Camara ha vinto il premio come miglior attore per la sua interpretazione di Héctor Abad Gómez, il medico ucciso a Medellín da paramilitari di estrema destra. Memories Of My Father: Trama La storia del padre di uno scrittore Colombiano. Suo padre era un professore universitario che promuoveva la tolleranza e i diritti umani nel suo paese. Lo scrittore espone infatti, i suoi sentimenti riguardo al suo adorabile padre. Candela Penã In una notte intensa ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Memories Father
Douglas Leone from Genoa in the top 10 of the Forbes list in 2020My memories from Italy were playing football in a small vicolo (Vico Sant'Antonio) near Via Pre' (... I worked for a small marine instrument company where my father also worked. My initial roles were ...
Nintendo News: Shape Your Next Adventure With Three Additional Super NES Games Arriving to Nintendo Switch OnlineYour father has made a breakthrough, and with the serum he's created, living creatures can be ... After four decades of iconic gaming memories, PAC - MAN is back in the maze, ready to hunt down those ...
Memories FatherSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Memories Father