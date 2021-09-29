ROCCAT ANNUNCIA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MOUSEPAD SENSEPlayStation Firesprite Limited acquisisce Fabrik Games LimitedMONOPOLY ANIMAL CROSSING: I FAN GLI DEDICANO UN’ISOLA INEDITASony: nuove cuffie wireless WF-C500 e WH-XB910NRed Dead Online: 3 nuove missioni ora disponibiliCome decidere cosa è importante per una relazione di successoCosmo contro la decisione sulle capienze: Basta distanziamento ...Overwatch – la nuova mappa deathmatch Malevento è disponibileYokohama, bene i risultati del primo semestre grazie alle nuove gomme Amazon presenta Echo Show 15: un supporto per tutte le famiglie Ultime Blog

MedAlliance announces completion of enrollment in Japanese SELUTION SLR™ Study

- GENEVA, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAlliance, with its Japanese partner MDK Medical, has ...

zazoom
Commenta
MedAlliance announces completion of enrollment in Japanese SELUTION SLR™ Study (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) - GENEVA, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 MedAlliance, with its Japanese partner MDK Medical, has completed enrollment in the clinical Study of its novel Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon (DEB), SELUTION SLR™, for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD). This follows the acceptance of a Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) by Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA) in June 2020. The Study involves 133 patients across 13 centres in Japan. Its objective is to assess the safety and efficacy of SELUTION SLR for the treatment of lesions of superficial femoral arteries and/or popliteal arteries. The Study is a prospective, controlled, multi-centre, open, single-arm clinical investigation. Its primary endpoint is the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : MedAlliance announces

MedAlliance announces completion of enrollment in Japanese SELUTION SLR? Study

Media Contact: Richard Kenyon rkenyon@medalliance.com +44 7831 569940 About MedAlliance MedAlliance is a privately - owned medical technology company. It is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with ...

MedAlliance Announces First Patient Enrolled in the 3,300 Patient Landmark Sirolimus DEB vs DES Study

Media Contact:Richard Kenyon rkenyon@medalliance.com +44 7831 569940 About MedAlliance MedAlliance is a privately - owned medical technology company. It is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with ...
Occlutech announces Completion of Patient Enrolment in Pilot Study of Atrial Flow Regulator AFR in Patients with Heart Failure  Padova News

MedAlliance announces completion of enrollment in Japanese SELUTION SLR™ Study

GENEVA, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAlliance, with its Japanese partner MDK Medical, has completed enrollment in the clinical study of its ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MedAlliance announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : MedAlliance announces MedAlliance announces completion enrollment Japanese