LA FAMIGLIA ADDAMS: CAOS IN CASA DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLE E PCCastlevania Advance Collection disponibile su ConsoleKnockout City svela i dettagli della Stagione 3Wiko presenta Y62 Plus - più memoria, fotocamera potenziataGTA Online: ricompense triple in Scia mortaleOmicidio Laura Ziliani : arrestate due figlie e il genero della ...Ecco Lou : E' il cane con le orecchie più lunghe del mondoNINTENDO DIRECTSpace Invaders Forever edizione speciale per Nintendo SwitchDiablo II: Resurrected è ora disponibileUltime Blog

Huawei Wins WWF Climate Solver Award 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Action Week - 2021 Zero Carbon Mission International ...

zazoom
Commenta
Huawei Wins WWF Climate Solver Award 2020 (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Climate Action Week - 2021 Zero Carbon Mission International Climate Summit (hereinafter referred to as "the Summit"), co-organized by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Phoenix TV, was held in Beijing on September 22. At the event, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Huawei") won the WWF Climate Solver  Award 2020 for its world leading FusionSolar Smart PV solution. This year's Summit officially launched the annual Carbon Neutrality Action Leadership Award, which, based on the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the UN-supported Race to Zero initiative, was designed to recognize individuals, teams and projects with outstanding performance in business commitment, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huawei Wins

France Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2021 - 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

...Networks Atos Broadcom Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Huawei ...Call 1 - 800 - 526 - 8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353 - 1 - 416 - 8900 Articoli correlati CAES Wins ...

Huawei FusionSolar Residential Smart PV Product Suite Wins iF Design Award

Huawei has always adhered to user - centered and innovative product design principles to meet the needs of customers around the world. Since 1953, the iF Design Award is organized by Hannover - based ...
Un sistema operativo in 10 KB: ecco LiteOS di Huawei  Smartworld
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei Wins
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Huawei Wins Huawei Wins Climate Solver Award