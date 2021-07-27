WorldSBK | the most disappointing home round for Michael van der Mark

(Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) PoorVan Der, what a dark weekend you had at Assen! Finally back at his(after the 2020was cancelled), the Dutch SMR BMW rider had more than a few problems during a ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WorldSBK the

WorldSBK

Razgatlioglu: "I don't understand why Gerloff came upinside" And a response was quick to come from Razgatlioglu , inform of a press release,rider naturally disappointed and angry: ' In ...race is long and you need to conservetyres because this asphalt eats them.' Translated by Heather WatsonAssen, Bautista: 'I'm not thinking aboutfuture but am focused on...Nonostante risultati non certo esaltanti, Kawasaki rinnova per due anni il contratto che la lega ad Alex Lowes. Una decisione che ha ottenuto anche il benestare di Rea ...SBK: UFFICIALE - Il pilota britannico ha firmato il prolungamento del contratto con la Casa e sarà al fianco di Rea anche la prossima stagione ...