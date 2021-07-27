DariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ per PS4 e Switch disponibile oggi Apex Legends: RibaltaAssassin's Creed Valhalla l'Assedio di ParigiZTE lancia il suo smartphone Axon 30 con fotocamera under- displayNiente matrimonio : È finita tra Can Yaman e Diletta Leotta?Mara Venier in ospedale : Ecco che cosa è successoPS Plus of the Day: mostra la tua passione per PlayStation Plus!Xiaomi presenta cinque nuovi prodotti AIoT per lo Smart LivingCanone rai : cos’è e come si pagaIncendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateUltime Blog

WorldSBK | the most disappointing home round for Michael van der Mark

Poor Michael Van Der Mark , what a dark weekend you had at Assen! Finally back at his home round (after ...

zazoom
Commenta
WorldSBK, the most disappointing home round for Michael van der Mark (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) Poor Michael Van Der Mark , what a dark weekend you had at Assen! Finally back at his home round (after the 2020 round was cancelled), the Dutch SMR BMW rider had more than a few problems during a ...
Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WorldSBK the

WorldSBK Assen, Gerloff - Razgatlioglu incident: the riders' reactions

Razgatlioglu: "I don't understand why Gerloff came up the inside" And a response was quick to come from Razgatlioglu , in the form of a press release, the rider naturally disappointed and angry: ' In ...

WorldSBK Assen, Razgatlioglu: "My focus is on the race, not the championship"

The race is long and you need to conserve the tyres because this asphalt eats them.' Translated by Heather Watson WorldSBK Assen, Bautista: 'I'm not thinking about the future but am focused on the ...
WorldSBK  WorldSBK

SBK 2021, Lowes rinnova con Kawasaki per due anni

Nonostante risultati non certo esaltanti, Kawasaki rinnova per due anni il contratto che la lega ad Alex Lowes. Una decisione che ha ottenuto anche il benestare di Rea ...

SBK, Alex Lowes e Kawasaki insieme anche nel 2022

SBK: UFFICIALE - Il pilota britannico ha firmato il prolungamento del contratto con la Casa e sarà al fianco di Rea anche la prossima stagione ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WorldSBK the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WorldSBK the WorldSBK most disappointing home round