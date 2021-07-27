A Total War Saga | TROY – MYTHOS arriva su Steam | data d’uscita e trailer d’annuncio – Notizia – PCVideogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer it

(Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) SEGA e Creative Assembly hanno annunciato con unladell’espansione AWar, in arrivo anche su.. SEGA e Creative Assembly hanno annunciato con unladell’espansione AWar. Le forze in campo per conquistare la città asiatica dovranno anche affrontare tutta una serie di creature mitologiche in questo DLC in arrivo il 2 settembre 2021. Il ...

Attraverso un comunicato stampa, SEGA annuncia la data di uscita di Mythos , l'espansione diSaga: Troy che arriverà su PC il 2 settembre. Di seguito potete dare uno sguardo al comunicato per intero. La battaglia di Troia non sarà combattuta solo dagli uomini. Negli angoli più ...SEGA e Creative Assembly hanno annunciato con un trailer la data d'uscita dell'espansione A Total War Saga: TROY - Mythos, in arrivo anche su Steam.. SEGA e Creative Assembly hanno annunciato con un ...Total War