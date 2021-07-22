The Last of Us: Anna Torv si unisce al cast, l’attrice di Fringe e Mindhunter sarà Tess – NotiziaVideogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) Il cast di The Last of Us si amplia con un altro grande nome: Anna Torv, l’attrice di Fringe e Mindhunter, interpreterà Tess.. Il cast di The Last of Us si amplia con un altro grande nome. La produzione di HBO, infatti, ha deciso di ingaggiare Anna Torv, l’attrice australiana che è stata la protagonista di Fringe e di Mindhunter, per interpretare Tess, un personaggio secondario, anche se piuttosto centrale del primo ... Leggi su helpmetech (Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) Ildi Theof Us si amplia con un altro grande nome:di, interpreterà.. Ildi Theof Us si amplia con un altro grande nome. La produzione di HBO, infatti, ha deciso di ingaggiareaustraliana che è stata la protagonista die di, per interpretare, un personaggio secondario, anche se piuttosto centrale del primo ...

Advertising

audelss : Oggi ho incontrato il nostro, ormai, ex speaker in Trentino. Domani saluterà la squadra. In bocca al lupo per il fu… - heartbreakugirl : don’t break the chain • your wallpaper/s || lockscreen/ homescreen • last song • 7th pic from gallery • 7 moots… - SerieTvserie : “The Last Of Us”: Anna Torv ha ottenuto un ruolo ricorrente - crodinoporco : @CelxenaAshrxver mettiamoci insieme anche the last duel e possiamo dire addio alla nostra vita - stcney_ : don’t break the chain • your wallpaper/s || lockscreen/ homescreen • last song • 7th pic from gallery • 7 moots… -