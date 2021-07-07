Nexstar Media Inc. Promotes Donna D'Amico to Vice President and General Manager of Its Media Operations in Colorado Springs, Colorado (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that Donna D'Amico has been promoted to Vice President and General ... Senior Open when it was held at the area's Broadmoor Golf Club in 2018. Before joining KXRM - TV ...Leggi su 01net
Nexstar Media Inc. Promotes Donna D'Amico to Vice President and General Manager of Its Media Operations in Colorado Springs, ColoradoVeteran Sales Executive with More Than 30 Years of Experience to Oversee KXRM - TV, KXTU - TV, and FOX21News.com IRVING, Texas COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that Donna D'Amico has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of its media ...
Articoli correlati Nexstar Media Inc. Promotes Donna D'Amico to Vice ...
