Nexstar Media Inc Promotes Donna D' Amico to Vice President and General Manager of Its Media Operations in Colorado Springs | Colorado

Veteran Sales Executive with More Than 30 Years of Experience to Oversee KXRM - TV, KXTU - TV, and FOX21News.com IRVING, Texas COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that Donna D'Amico has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of its media ...

