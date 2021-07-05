Cerignola: the waste stone is a laboratory of transformation (Di lunedì 5 luglio 2021) Cerignola, a town in the province of Foggia, is by now synonymous with assaults on armoured cars on the highway conducted with military-style. One speaks of “the school of Cerignola” for this type of assault: burning vehicles, burning roads, weapons of war, as if one were on the scene of a conflict in a remote corner of the world, yet it is Italy. The brutality of the Cerignola mafia has entered the lexicon and diction, using the concept of school. Normalization of violence and the subjugation of a land. And yet there is a new school, a handful of concrete dreamers who are making a difference in a territory tormented by this mafia, by ...Leggi su leurispes
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cerignola the
Girl, 14, attacked after defending gay friendThe woman said her daughter and three classmates were walking in the street in Cerignola when two boys started insulting a friend of their, calling him gay and fat. "At that point my daughter asked ...
Torna in Italia un "tesoro" archeologico di quasi 800 pezzi dal valore di 11 milioni di euro: rimpatriato dal Belgio "... lunedì 28 giugno o il 5 luglio 3 Condividi: 4 Mi piace: Spread the love Dopo una lunga serie di ... agro del Comune di Cerignola (Foggia), pubblicata sul catalogo realizzato in occasione della mostra ...
Cerignola, inaugurato bene confiscato a mafia intitolato a Michele Cianci, vittima innocente La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Lecce, proposto Insigne per l'attacco ma c'è grande distanzaUn Insigne per il Lecce. Si tratta, ovviamente, di Roberto, fratello del Lorenzo che sta incantando a Euro2020. Secondo il Corriere dello Sport, infatti, il calciatore di proprietà ...
TCP - Audace Cerignola, svolta societaria e prime conferme in arrivoL'Audace Cerignola è pronto a cambiare pelle a livello societario. Nelle prossime ore, infatti, arriverà il passaggio ufficiale dalla presidenza Caterino a quella di Danilo ...
Cerignola theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cerignola the