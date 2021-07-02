Euros: Azzurro taking knee mural replaced by Fascist stance (Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) Italian professional footballers association AIC said Thursday that it was time to stop a "defamatory campaign" against the Italy players over their stance on taking the knee at Euro 2020. Unlike ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Euros: Azzurro taking knee mural replaced by Fascist stance...Studentesco on Thursday night replaced a mural by street artist Harry Greb showing an Italy player taking the knee for Black Lives Matter with a poster from the 1934 World Cup showing an Azzurro ...
Swimming: Paltrinieri doubles up in 10km at EurosThe Azzurro attacked near the end and sprinted ahead of the best swimmers, finishing in 1h51'30''6. France's Marc - Antoine Olivier got another silver and Germany's Florian Wellbrock the bronze. .
Euros: Azzurro taking knee mural replaced by Fascist stanceROME, JUL 2 - Rightist CasaPound school movement Blocco Studentesco on Thursday night replaced a mural by street artist Harry Greb showing an Italy player taking the knee for Black Lives Matter with a ...
Euro 2020. Italia-Belgio stasera. Mancini guida la carica degli oratoriani azzurriTanti i calciatori di questa Nazionale, pronta per la sfida con il Belgio, che devono la loro personalità e la formazione al campetto della chiesa del paese in cui sono nati e cresciuti ...
