Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

- VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV, FRA:5LB, ...

zazoom
Commenta
BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) - VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV, FRA:5LB, OTCQB:BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-Brokered Private Placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of up to 9,090,909 units ("Units") at a price of $0.22 per Unit for total gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one whole Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : BioVaxys Announces

BioVaxys Announces Non - Brokered Private Placement

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD Signed "James Passin" James Passin, CEO+1 646 452 7054 Media Contacts BioVaxys Technology Corp. Nikita SachdevLuna PR info@lunapr.io Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward ...

BioVaxys Announces Appointment of Policy Advisor

Based in Vancouver, BioVaxys Technology Corp . is a British Columbia - registered, early stage biotechnology company that is developing viral and oncology vaccine platforms, as well as immuno - ...
Eccogene announces the addition of Jacques Mizrahi PhD to Scientific Advisory Board  Padova News

BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV, FRA:5LB, OTCQB:BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or the "Company") is pleased to ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BioVaxys Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : BioVaxys Announces BioVaxys Announces Brokered Private Placement