Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Chubb Makes Leadership Appointments in Europe | Middle East and Africa Region

LONDON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced senior Leadership Appointments in the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Chubb Makes Leadership Appointments in Europe, Middle East and Africa Region (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) LONDON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Chubb has today announced senior Leadership Appointments in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Region. Sara Mitchell is appointed Division President of Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa. Sara will be responsible for Chubb's property and casualty, accident and health and consumer lines operations across 26 countries in Continental Europe, Middle East and North ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chubb Makes
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Chubb Makes Chubb Makes Leadership Appointments Europe