Avati starts shooting ' Dante' after 18 years

... said making the film in the Italy of today, where hierarchies of who and what counts are dictated by ...

Avati starts shooting 'Dante' after 18 years (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) ... said "making the film in the Italy of today, where hierarchies of who and what counts are dictated by very different things, seems unreal. I still can't believe it. .
Avati starts shooting 'Dante' after 18 years

ROME, JUN 28 - Award-winning director Pupi Avati is set to start shooting a biopic on Dante on the 700th anniversary of the 'Supreme Poet's death, a project he has been nurturing for 18 years. "I had ...
