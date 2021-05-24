(Di lunedì 24 maggio 2021) MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/The(MWL)the announcement of an unconditionalto end the recent hostilities in Gaza, Jerusalem and elsewhere. The MWL nowimmediate efforts tothe long-standingof thepeople. The MWL, which is headquartered in the Holy City of Makkah and represents the interests of the's 1.8 billions, believes that preserving the sanctity of life for innocent men, women and children must be paramount. Too many innocent people died in the recent violence. Theemphasizes the peaceful nature of the true, moderate Islam, and notes that ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Muslim World

Mosaico-cem.it

Zeshawn Ali 's quiet, sternly compassionate documentary may be centered on a hard - up Blackcommunity in Newark, but it presents a tough, adaptablein which people will take whatever ...MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - TheLeague (MWL) welcomes the announcement of an unconditional cease - fire to end the recent hostilities in Gaza, Jerusalem and elsewhere. The MWL now urges immediate efforts to address the ...MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muslim World League (MWL) welcomes the announcement of an unconditional cease-fire to end the ...ROMA, 13 MAG - epa09196624 People offer Eidl al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of Ramadan, in Lahore, Pakistan, 13 May 2021. Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the three day festi ...