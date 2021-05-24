Muslim World League Welcomes Cease-Fire, Urges Action to Address Palestinian Grievances (Di lunedì 24 maggio 2021) MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Muslim World League (MWL) Welcomes the announcement of an unconditional Cease-Fire to end the recent hostilities in Gaza, Jerusalem and elsewhere. The MWL now Urges immediate efforts to Address the long-standing Grievances of the Palestinian people. The MWL, which is headquartered in the Holy City of Makkah and represents the interests of the World's 1.8 billion Muslims, believes that preserving the sanctity of life for innocent men, women and children must be paramount. Too many innocent people died in the recent violence. The League emphasizes the peaceful nature of the true, moderate Islam, and notes that ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
