Kwai becomes the first social network in history to sponsor the CONMEBOL America' s Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than a month away from the kick-off of the ...

Kwai becomes the first social network in history to sponsor the CONMEBOL America's Cup

Less than a month away from the kick-off of the oldest soccer tournament in the world, CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 and Kwai come together to announce the application as "the official social network of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2021". With this partnership, thousands of users and soccer fans will be able to enjoy unique content in the most interactive and dynamic application available to content creators. Inspired by the passion that football arouses, during the three weeks of the competition, Kwai will organize numerous in-app events, so that all users of the platform will be able to participate in 15 # DesafíosCopa, in which numerous activities with celebrities will be held. Also, some of the challenges will be via livestreaming and ...
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than a month away from the kick-off of the oldest soccer tournament in the world, CONMEBOL Copa ...
