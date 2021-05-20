Newly launched pattern design platform 'Space Tailor' helps printing companies advance into the interior market (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) - SEOUL, South Korea, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The digital printing market has been struggling recently due to the economic downturn and soaring inflation. Thus, some printing companies are attempting to break away from the crisis by expanding from the signage market into the interior market. However, the absence of attractive designs is stopping them from fully exploring the possibilities of that sector. As the majority of the printing businesses do not hire pattern designers, providing high quality designs to their clients is limited. In order to overcome such problems, the Newly launched platform ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The digital printing market has been struggling recently due to the economic downturn and soaring inflation. Thus, some printing companies are attempting to break away from the crisis by expanding from the signage market into the interior market. However, the absence of attractive designs is stopping them from fully exploring the possibilities of that sector. As the majority of the printing businesses do not hire pattern designers, providing high quality designs to their clients is limited. In order to overcome such problems, the Newly launched platform ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Newly launched
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market - Leading Global Tissue Biomarker ServicesTargos is also the leader in global consulting and training of newly launched companion diagnostic assays, supporting its customers' need for rapid education and adoption by the global clinical ...
Acquisitions Drive Year - Over - Year GrowthRaised over $36.6 million in an investor friendly Rights Offering that was launched at the end of ... On January 4, 2021, acquired two properties located in southern Colorado through a newly formed ...
Newly launched pattern design platform ‘Space Tailor’ helps printing companies advance into the interior marketSEOUL, South Korea, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital printing market has been struggling recently due to the economic downturn and soaring ...
Newly launchedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Newly launched