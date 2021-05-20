PEPPA PIG IL VIDEOGIOCO ARRIVA PER CONSOLE QUEST’AUTUNNONecromunda: Hired Gun nuovo TrailerLies of P annunciato per PlayStation, PC e XBOXAVerMedia lancia Live Streamer NEXUS e MIC 330UEFA EURO 2020 con i nuovi contenuti di eFootball PES 2021LA FAMIGLIA ADDAMS: CAOS IN CASA ARRIVERÀ PER HALLOWEENPOCO M3 Pro 5G - More Speed. More EverythingHouse of Ashes: il primo gameplay il 27 maggioSUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE LA PROSSIMA SETTIMANA SU PLAYSTATION, SWITCH ...IL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCH ENTRA NEL VIVO

MFA Partners with Kuaishou on International Museum Day for virtual visit to Monet

- BEIJING, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18, International Museum Day, Chinese short-video ...

zazoom
Commenta
MFA Partners with Kuaishou on International Museum Day for virtual visit to Monet (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) - BEIJING, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

On May 18, International Museum Day, Chinese short-video platform Kuaishou and Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), co-launched a shoppable livestream event to virtually explore MFA's collection of paintings by Claude Monet (1840–1926). Themed "Rendezvous with Claude Monet: Bring Beauty to Life", the 4-hour livestream session received nearly 8 million views. The livestreaming session showcases the development of Monet's incomparable vision and revolutionary techniques in Monet's painting. Wang Yuheng, China's TV star in Super Brain 3 with extraordinary memory and 4 million followers on Weibo, and Ms Mi, one of Kuaishou's anchor user that stroke ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : MFA Partners

L’incredibile errore del portiere del Gabon contro il Gambia di Musa Barrow  Sport Fanpage
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MFA Partners
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : MFA Partners Partners with Kuaishou International Museum