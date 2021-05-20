MFA Partners with Kuaishou on International Museum Day for virtual visit to Monet (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) - BEIJING, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On May 18, International Museum Day, Chinese short-video platform Kuaishou and Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), co-launched a shoppable livestream event to virtually explore MFA's collection of paintings by Claude Monet (1840–1926). Themed "Rendezvous with Claude Monet: Bring Beauty to Life", the 4-hour livestream session received nearly 8 million views. The livestreaming session showcases the development of Monet's incomparable vision and revolutionary techniques in Monet's painting. Wang Yuheng, China's TV star in Super Brain 3 with extraordinary memory and 4 million followers on Weibo, and Ms Mi, one of Kuaishou's anchor user that stroke ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
