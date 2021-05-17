Denise Pipitone : nuove rivelazioni dell’avvocato di Piera MaggioAlessandro Talotti morto a 40 ani : il campione sconfitto da un cancroUomini e Donne rivelazione sull’ex dama Maria Tona ... solo per farsi ...Filippo Viscido si è tolto la vita in garage : choc a Battipaglia per ...SALVA LA GALASSIA CON MASS EFFECT LEGENDARY EDITIONKerbal Space Program 2: serie più semplice per i nuovi giocatoriZTE: i suoi prodotti 5G ottengono punteggi alti per la valutazione ...Ghostrunner: annunciato il sequelLorella Boccia : mi ispiro a Ellen De GeneresKasia Smutniak : I diritti delle donne vanno tutelati!

CTEK CS FREE awarded Auto Express product of the year

VIKMANSHYTTAN, Sweden, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK, a leading global brand in vehicle charging ...

VIKMANSHYTTAN, Sweden, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/

CTEK, a leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, is celebrating after being awarded the Auto Express product of the year for its groundbreaking new product the CS FREE. The CTEK CS FREE the world's first multi-functional portable charger, was commended for its revolutionary Adaptive Boost technology, that gets your car going from a flat battery within 15 minutes, its ability to top-up a little-used car stored away from mains power, and clever introduction of accessories to enable off-grid charging via solar power or a second 12V service battery. Stefan Lind, Global Director, Aftermarket at CTEK commented: "We are absolutely delighted that ...
Come funziona? CTEK CS FREE funziona con tutti i tipi di batterie 12V siano esse al Piombo o al Litio; è sicuro, facile da usare e completamente automatico. Il display LED mostra quanto tempo manca ...

CTEK launches new portable battery charger and maintainer, with Adaptive Boost technology

... +44 (0)7974 141266E - mail: Katharine.parker@ctek.com Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444265/CTEK_CS_FREE.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294898/CTEK_Logo.jpg
