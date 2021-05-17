CTEK CS FREE awarded Auto Express product of the year

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) VIKMANSHYTTAN, Sweden, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, is celebrating after beingtheof thefor its groundbreaking newthe CS. TheCSthe world's first multi-functional portable charger, was commended for its revolutionary Adaptive Boost technology, that gets your car going from a flat battery within 15 minutes, its ability to top-up a little-used car stored away from mains power, and clever introduction of accessories to enable off-grid charging via solar power or a second 12V service battery. Stefan Lind, Global Director, Aftermarket atcommented: "We are absolutely delighted that ...