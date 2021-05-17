CTEK CS FREE awarded Auto Express product of the year (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) VIKMANSHYTTAN, Sweden, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
CTEK, a leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, is celebrating after being awarded the Auto Express product of the year for its groundbreaking new product the CS FREE. The CTEK CS FREE the world's first multi-functional portable charger, was commended for its revolutionary Adaptive Boost technology, that gets your car going from a flat battery within 15 minutes, its ability to top-up a little-used car stored away from mains power, and clever introduction of accessories to enable off-grid charging via solar power or a second 12V service battery. Stefan Lind, Global Director, Aftermarket at CTEK commented: "We are absolutely delighted that ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CTEK, a leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, is celebrating after being awarded the Auto Express product of the year for its groundbreaking new product the CS FREE. The CTEK CS FREE the world's first multi-functional portable charger, was commended for its revolutionary Adaptive Boost technology, that gets your car going from a flat battery within 15 minutes, its ability to top-up a little-used car stored away from mains power, and clever introduction of accessories to enable off-grid charging via solar power or a second 12V service battery. Stefan Lind, Global Director, Aftermarket at CTEK commented: "We are absolutely delighted that ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CTEK FREE
CTEK CS FREE by INTEC: il primo carica batterie gridlessCome funziona? CTEK CS FREE funziona con tutti i tipi di batterie 12V siano esse al Piombo o al Litio; è sicuro, facile da usare e completamente automatico. Il display LED mostra quanto tempo manca ...
CTEK launches new portable battery charger and maintainer, with Adaptive Boost technology... +44 (0)7974 141266E - mail: Katharine.parker@ctek.com Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444265/CTEK_CS_FREE.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294898/CTEK_Logo.jpg
30 Le Migliori Recensioni Di Carica Batteria Moto Testato Formula1Passion.it
CTEK CS FREE awarded Auto Express product of the yearVIKMANSHYTTAN, Sweden, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK, a leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, is celebrating after being awarded the ...
CTEK FREESegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CTEK FREE