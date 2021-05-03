Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 03-05-2021 ore 15:30 (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) Viabilità DEL 3 MAGGIO 2021 ORE 15.20 TOMMASO RENZI BUONGIORNO E BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITA’, UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio; APRIAMO CON IL RACCORDO DOVE TROVIAMO DELLE CODE PER TRAFFICO INTENSO IN CARREGGIATA INTERNA TRA LA DIRAMAZIONE Roma SUD E L’APPIA, MENTRE IN ESTERNA IL TRAFFICO RALLENTA TRA LA PONTINA E LAURENTINA ANDIAMO SUL TRATTO URBANO DELL’A24 DOVE TROVIAMO DELLE CODE IN DIREZIONE DEL RACCORDO TRA LA TOGLIATTI E TOR CERVARA PER QUANTO RIGUARDA IL TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO, A CAUSA DI UN GUASTO ALLA LINEA ALL’ALTEZZA DI AREZZO I TRENI DELL’ALTA VELOCITA Roma-FIRENZE RISULTANO RALLENTATI FINO A 40 MINUTI CONCLUDIAMO CON IL TRASPORTO PUBBLICO, RICORDANDO CHE DA OGGI 3 MAGGIO E’ STATO RIMODULATO L’ORARIO POMERIDIANO DELLE LINEE S, IL SERVIZIO DI ...Leggi su romadailynews
RIFREDDO/ In via Roma un cantiere da 300 mila euro tra marciapiedi e asfaltaturaCUNEO CRONACA - Prosegue l'attività di riqualificazione della viabilità comunale voluta dall'Amministrazione comunale rifreddese guidata dal sindaco Cesare ...euro per la sistemazione di via Roma e dell'...
Wc chimici per i tassisti, la Giunta non è convinta: 'Sono costosi, ma troveremo la soluzione migliore'... i palliativi non bastano; si tratta di una soluzione adottata anche in altre città come Roma, Milano e Genova ".+ " Il problema - hanno fatto sapere da Taxi Torino " persiste nelle ore del ...
