The Last of Us Remake per PS5 è un'ottima idea e Jason Schreier ci spiega perché (Di venerdì 16 aprile 2021) La scorsa settimana, Jason Schreier di Bloomberg ha pubblicato un report su PlayStation che riportava, tra le altre cose, che Sony avrebbe respinto Days Gone 2 di SIE Bend Studio e che un Remake di The Last of Us sarebbe in sviluppo presso Naughty Dog. In combinazione con mosse come la recente riorganizzazione del leggendario Sony Japan Studio, queste ultime voci sono state viste come un'ulteriore prova dei grandi cambiamenti in atti con il CEO Jim Ryan. I progetti AAA "sicuri" avrebbero la precedenza su cose più creative e rischiose. Ebbene, durante una recente apparizione sul podcast MinnMax, Schreier ha fornito un po' più di contesto alle sue dichiarazioni su Sony e Naughty Dog, che avrebbero deciso per TLOU Remake. Per Schreier, in sostanza, Naughty Dog ha bisogno ...Leggi su eurogamer
I migliori film in streaming di Anya Taylor - Joy, nuova "Scream Queen" ma non solo...In attesa di vederla in progetti attesissimi come Last Night in Soho di Edgar Wright , The Northman di Robert Eggers e soprattutto Furiosa di George Miller - prequel del suo osannato Mad Max: Fury ...
House of the Dragon: Fabien Frankel entra nel cast... attore che ha recitato accanto a Emilia Clarke nel film Last Christmas. Il progetto è stato co - ... Fabien Frankel interpreterà in House of the Dragon il ruolo di Ser Criston Cole, un giovane di umili ...
A's pound Tigers, back Manaea's 1st victory of season, 8-4The Oakland Athletics are scoring runs every which way again and they’re back to playing their winning brand of baseball.
A Tesla Helped Police Track Down a Hate Crime Suspect Accused of Burning Down a Black ChurchIn the category of news that is both good but also unsettling: Authorities say a Tesla’s security system recently helped them catch the culprit behind a string of hate crimes.
