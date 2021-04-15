ZTE Axon 30 Ultra: nuovo Smartphone con telecamera TrinityH&M e Maisie Williams sbarcano in Animal Crossing: New HorizonsAverMedia annuncia la webcam PW513 4K certificata da ZoomIL TORNEO MONDIALE DI CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE FA IL SUO RITORNOActivision: progressi del sistema Anti-Cheat di Call of DutySky: Children of the Light annunciato per Nintendo SwitchGiornata della Terra: Cellularline festeggia 1.000 alberi su Treedom ...Il packaging di PS5 è completamente riciclabile Paolo Del Debbio : Chi è la nuova fidanzata?Dirigente del Miur tenta il suicidio : Giovanna Boda era indagata per ...

The 129th Canton Fair Opens Today | 2 7 Million Products Ready for Global Businesses with an Optimized Experience

- GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) ...

The 129th Canton Fair Opens Today, 2.7 Million Products Ready for Global Businesses with an Optimized Experience

The China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) Today Opens its 129th session, also its third digital exhibition. 260 thousand exhibitors present record-breaking 2.7 Million Products across 16 categories, 82 thousand of which will be new Products. Exhibitors will showcase their Products through cutting-edge digital presentations such as pictures, videos, 3D and livestreams, including 2,600 virtual reality showrooms and 137 online new product launches. Xu Bing, spokesperson of Canton Fair, noted that the 129th Canton Fair, built on the previous two digital sessions successfully held ...
