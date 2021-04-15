The 129th Canton Fair Opens Today, 2.7 Million Products Ready for Global Businesses with an Optimized Experience (Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) - GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) Today Opens its 129th session, also its third digital exhibition. 260 thousand exhibitors present record-breaking 2.7 Million Products across 16 categories, 82 thousand of which will be new Products. Exhibitors will showcase their Products through cutting-edge digital presentations such as pictures, videos, 3D and livestreams, including 2,600 virtual reality showrooms and 137 online new product launches. Xu Bing, spokesperson of Canton Fair, noted that the 129th Canton Fair, built on the previous two digital sessions successfully held
