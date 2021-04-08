WB Games e Bubba Watson collaborano ancora per Golf ClashNintendo - un video presenta le novità di MiitopiaEA E AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB INCLUDONO IL TORNEO THE MASTERS IN EA ...Malware Android camuffato da Netflix si diffonde attraverso WhatsAppOlesya Rostova non è Denise PipitoneDenise Pipitone : Piera Maggio aspetta la verità su Olesya RostovaPES 2021 MOBILE: SUPERATI I 400 MILIONI DI DOWNLOADAstraZeneca, la decisione dell'EMA : Nuove restrizioni in arrivoOverwatch: Archivi 2021 disponibiliLG GRAM DISPONIBILI

Alpian secures USD 18 million Series B Funding

ZURICH, GENEVA and LUGANO, Switzerland, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital financial services ...

zazoom
Commenta
Alpian secures USD 18 million Series B Funding (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) ZURICH, GENEVA and LUGANO, Switzerland, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 The digital financial services company Alpian SA ("Alpian"), incubated by the Swiss banking group REYL & Cie Ltd ("REYL"), today announced a successful Series B Funding worth around USD18 million (CHF16.9 million). The fundraising follows the Series A round in 2020 in which CHF12.2 million was raised. The company's latest Funding will allow Alpian to finalise the development of its digital offering tailored for the mass affluent population, individuals with investible assets between CHF100,000 and 1,000,000, and ensure that all operations are in place to achieve a successful launch, subject to regulatory approval. The offering combines cutting ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Alpian secures

20 RUOTE DA MOUNTAIN BIKE CON CERCHIO IN CARBONIO, USO CROSS COUNTRY, ASSEMBLATE IN ITALIA  PIANETAMOUNTAINBIKE.IT

Alpian secures USD 18 million Series B Funding

ZURICH, GENEVA and LUGANO, Switzerland, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital financial services company Alpian SA ("Alpian"), incubated by the Swiss ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Alpian secures
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Alpian secures Alpian secures million Series Funding