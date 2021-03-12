Multimedia artworks by eight groups of artists are exhibited at Haneda and Narita Airports from Feb. 27 (Di venerdì 12 marzo 2021) - The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" TOKYO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On February 27, 2021, the Agency for Cultural Affairs opened a new art exhibit at Haneda and Narita Airports as part of their "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" initiative. Multimedia artworks by eight groups of artists are now exhibited at the Airports as well as online, with the aim of promoting the appeals of Japanese culture and sharing it with the world. The theme of the exhibits at Haneda and Narita is "VISION GATE". Under the curation of Paola ANTONELLI, these exhibits seek to explore the concept of "vision" from past to future, and its role as the foundation of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On February 27, 2021, the Agency for Cultural Affairs opened a new art exhibit at Haneda and Narita Airports as part of their "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" initiative. Multimedia artworks by eight groups of artists are now exhibited at the Airports as well as online, with the aim of promoting the appeals of Japanese culture and sharing it with the world. The theme of the exhibits at Haneda and Narita is "VISION GATE". Under the curation of Paola ANTONELLI, these exhibits seek to explore the concept of "vision" from past to future, and its role as the foundation of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Multimedia artworksExpo3d: Unknownian. Trough digital art - Mostra virtuale interattiva Arte.go
Multimedia artworks by eight groups of artists are exhibited at Haneda and Narita Airports from Feb. 27The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" TOKYO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 27, 2021, the Agency for Cultural ...
Multimedia artworksSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Multimedia artworks